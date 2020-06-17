You are here

Beijing schools closed again as city finds 31 more virus cases

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 10:24 AM

nz_chschool_170660.jpg
Beijing shut all its schools again on Wednesday as the city reported 31 new coronavirus cases, with authorities in the Chinese capital rushing to curb an outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Beijing shut all its schools again on Wednesday as the city reported 31 new coronavirus cases, with authorities in the Chinese capital rushing to curb an outbreak linked to a wholesale food market.

The new cases have raised fears of a second wave of infections as China had...

