Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

[BEIJING] Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday.
Officials have been expanding testing...
