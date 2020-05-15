You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beijing unveils financial support to tie Hong Kong, Macau closer

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 10:43 AM

[BEIJING] China's financial regulators unveiled a sweeping plan to facilitate cross-border transactions and investments between Hong Kong, Macau and cities in southern China as part of the government's ambition to transform the coastal region into a high-tech megalopolis to rival California's Silicon Valley.

The People's Bank of China, together with the nation's banking, securities and foreign exchange regulators, on Thursday announced a slew of potential measures to support the so-called Greater Bay Area, including allowing Hong Kong and Macau citizens to buy wealth management products issued by mainland lenders in the region and vice versa.

China's policymakers are seeking to turn the area into a global innovation hub, boost infrastructure connectivity between cities and strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international center of finance, shipping and trade as well as the centre for the offshore yuan business.

The move comes amid increasing political tension in Hong Kong, with Beijing exerting greater influence over the city after almost a year of pro-democracy protests and as China has largely contained its outbreak of the coronavirus.

Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are the four key Bay Area cities, driving the region's economic development, according to the blueprint announced earlier last year. HSBC Holdings has estimated the region - with more than 67 million residents - would encompass a trillion-dollar economy and eclipse Japan as the world's fourth-largest exporter.

SEE ALSO

China central bank surprises by keeping MLF interest rate steady

Other key points in the financial plan include:

• Supporting the offshore yuan business in Hong Kong and Macau and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a global hub for the offshore yuan,

• Setting up a futures exchange in Guangzhou,

• Allowing the raising of yuan-denominated funds to support the Belt & Road initiative,

• Testing a cross-border cash pool business,

• Supporting cross-border bank lending, and

• Supporting payment service providers business expansion in Hong Kong and Macau.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Global virus vaccine race heats up, but not without controversy

China's April industrial output rises faster than expected

China central bank surprises by keeping MLF interest rate steady

China's Wuhan says it has tested almost a third of its citizens for coronavirus

South Korea pledges more steps to tackle pandemic employment shock

Hong Kong police watchdog to release report into handling of protests

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 11:07 AM
Stocks

Australia, NZ: Shares set for third weekly gain on fresh stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Friday, with energy and mining sectors leading the gains, as investors...

May 15, 2020 11:04 AM
Garage

Eight Roads Ventures leads Series A round in software startup LeadIQ

ENTERPRISE software startup LeadIQ has raised up to US$10 million in a Series A round led by Eight Roads Ventures,...

May 15, 2020 10:57 AM
Consumer

Ikea's shopping malls arm Ingka Centres plans US entry in major play

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea's shopping malls business, one of the world's biggest, is looking to enter the US in the next...

May 15, 2020 10:56 AM
Real Estate

China property investment rebounds in April as economy reopens, sales decline eases

[BEIJING] Real estate investment in China quickened in April while property sales fell at a much slower pace,...

May 15, 2020 10:54 AM
Technology

Taiwan's TSMC announces US$12b US chip factory

[SAN FRANCISCO] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), a major supplier to Apple, announced on Friday it will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.