You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beijing warns of 'countermeasures' over US missile plans

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 12:41 PM

nz_fucong_060880.jpg
"China will not stand idly by and will be forced to take countermeasures should the US deploy intermediate-range ground-based missiles in this part of the world," said Fu Cong, the director of arms control at the Chinese foreign ministry.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China warned on Tuesday it would take unspecified countermeasures if the United States goes ahead with plans to deploy ground-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

The comments come days after US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the US was now free to deploy the weapons following its withdrawal last week from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia.

"China will not stand idly by and will be forced to take countermeasures should the US deploy intermediate-range ground-based missiles in this part of the world," said Fu Cong, the director of arms control at the Chinese foreign ministry.

"And we also call on our neighbours, our neighbouring countries, to exercise prudence and not to allow a US deployment of its intermediate-range missiles on (their) territory," he added, naming Australia, Japan and South Korea.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That would not serve the national security interest of these countries," he said.

Australia on Monday ruled out the possibility of the missiles being deployed on its soil, saying Canberra had not even been asked to host them.

The INF treaty was considered a cornerstone of the global arms control architecture but the United States said the bilateral pact had given other countries - namely China - free rein to develop their own long-range missiles.

Mr Esper, the new Pentagon chief, said on Saturday that Washington would like to deploy the missiles "sooner rather than later," speaking to reporters on a plane to Sydney at the start of a week-long tour of Asia.

"I would prefer months... But these things tend to take longer than you expect."

The announcement was the latest US plan to irk China, which is vying with Washington for influence in the region, but Esper said Beijing should not be surprised.

The rise of a militarily more assertive China in the region has worried traditional US allies such as Australia and New Zealand, and Beijing's actions in the South China Sea have alarmed neighbours with competing territorial claims to the strategic waterway.

Mr Esper did not specify where the US intended to deploy the weapons but experts say the most likely location for deployment is the island of Guam, which hosts significant US military facilities.

Washington withdrew from the INF treaty on Friday after accusing Russia of violating it for years.

Under the pact signed in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Washington and Moscow agreed to limit the use of conventional and nuclear missiles with a range of 500-5,000km.

But its unravelling had been on the cards for months amid worsening ties between Russia and the US.

AFP

Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

China media says US 'destroying international order', after currency-manipulator branding

'Premature to speculate' about downturn support: Josephine Teo

Trump orders freeze on all Venezuelan govt assets in US

North Korea threatens more launches after fourth test in 12 days

Former Federal Reserve chairs say US central bank must be free of 'political pressures'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

Aug 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

New cyber hygiene rules for financial services, e-payment firms to kick in next August: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly