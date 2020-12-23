Belgium found four cases of UK covid strain 'early December'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BRUSSELS] Belgium recorded four cases of the mutant coronavirus variant sweeping Britain at the start of December, health officials told AFP on Tuesday.
The four cases were uncovered at the start of the month in the country's northern Flemish regions that border the Netherlands, said Jan...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes