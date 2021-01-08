You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beware of SMS scams as Singapore begins vaccination drive: MOH

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 10:49 PM

AK_scam2_0801.jpg
As invitations by text messages roll out for some to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, scammers are jumping on the bandwagon to dupe members of the public.
PHOTOS: GRACE CHNG, UNSPLASH

[SINGAPORE] As invitations by text messages roll out for some to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, scammers are jumping on the bandwagon to dupe members of the public.

Text messages, purportedly from a pharmaceutical to a company approved to provide the Covid-19 vaccine, have asked recipients to click on a link or make a phone call to schedule appointments for vaccination.

The MOH on Thursday (Jan 7) put up a notice to urge people to be wary of such scams and to verify the authenticity of text messages before offering personal or financial information.

It said that it is aware of such messages falsely claiming to be from a pharmaceutical company that has been approved to provide a Covid-19 vaccine. "The text messages are not from MOH and MOH did not approve any pharmaceutical company to contact anyone directly. We urge recipients not to respond to the messages," the notice said.

Ms Grace Chng, who received such a message on Tuesday, did just that.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It was from a number she did not recognise but bore the name "CHUANXIN".

The message, which read "Modena, an American pharmaceutical company, has been approved to provide you with Covid-19 vaccine," instructed her to message another number on WhatsApp for registration."I have come across a number of scam text messages but I was surprised that this one was quite insidious. Unfortunately, these days you have to distrust before you can trust," said the 65-year-old writer.

Singapore kicked off its nationwide vaccination drive yesterday with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong among those receiving the jab.

The MOH has started sending out SMS invitations to those who are eligible to register for the vaccination, starting with healthcare workers.

Those who receive invitations should check that the link in the SMS ends with .gov.sg before clicking on it, said MOH on its website.

They should also not forward messages to others as each invitation is unique, MOH added.

MOH on Friday also warned of another scam in which calls or text messages falsely inform recipients that they had been in close proximity to someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. These messages request for personal or financial information in return for a test kit and results.

Those who wish to verify the authenticity of such messages, or have more questions on the Covid-19 vaccination exercise can call the MOH hotline on 1800-333-9999.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

Law to be passed to ensure TraceTogether data can only be used for serious crimes

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine halal

US jobs recovery faltered in December amid virus surge

Eurozone unemployment falls despite virus fallout

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 11:10 PM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

[WASHINGTON] Boeing will pay more than US$2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the...

Jan 8, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could...

Jan 8, 2021 10:52 PM
Consumer

Britain approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use

[LONDON] Britain's medical regulator on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said...

Jan 8, 2021 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Law to be passed to ensure TraceTogether data can only be used for serious crimes

[SINGAPORE] A law will be passed to formalise assurances made earlier that the use of data from the TraceTogether...

Jan 8, 2021 10:04 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine halal

[JAKARTA] A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, the Indonesian...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for