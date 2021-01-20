Biden arrives at air base near Washington on eve of inauguration

Joe Biden arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Tuesday, returning to the capital on the eve of his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.

The 78-year-old president-elect earlier offered a tearful farewell to residents of his home state of Delaware before flying to the city where he served for decades as a senator, then for eight years as vice-president.

He returns to a Washington transformed by economic and pandemic crises, and an extraordinary security challenge following the January 6 siege of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who will break generations of protocol and not attend his successor's swearing-in on Wednesday.

