You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden arrives at air base near Washington on eve of inauguration

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 7:08 AM

rk_JoeBiden-airbase_200121.jpg
Joe Biden arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Tuesday, returning to the capital on the eve of his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Tuesday, returning to the capital on the eve of his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.

The 78-year-old president-elect earlier offered a tearful farewell to residents of his home state of Delaware before flying to the city where he served for decades as a senator, then for eight years as vice-president.

He returns to a Washington transformed by economic and pandemic crises, and an extraordinary security challenge following the January 6 siege of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who will break generations of protocol and not attend his successor's swearing-in on Wednesday.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Blinken says US plans full review of approach to North Korea

YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns

US declares China committing 'genocide' against Uighurs

Italian PM wins confidence vote but loses overall majority

Biden to unveil sweeping immigration reforms

UK's Johnson congratulates Biden ahead of inauguration

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Blinken says US plans full review of approach to North Korea

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday the...

Jan 20, 2021 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns

[SAN FRANCISCO] YouTube said on Tuesday it was extending a one-week ban on outgoing US President Donald Trump...

Jan 20, 2021 07:10 AM
Consumer

Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy

[NEW YORK] Vogue will publish a limited edition of its latest issue featuring a different photo of Vice-President-...

Jan 20, 2021 07:06 AM
Consumer

Netflix tops 200 million paid subscribers globally

[SAN FRANCISCO] Netflix on Tuesday reported that it topped 200 million paid subscribers globally in the recently...

Jan 20, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

US declares China committing 'genocide' against Uighurs

[WASHINGTON] The United States declared Tuesday that China is carrying out genocide against the Uighurs and other...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

New local Covid-19 cluster; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

Entities of Eagle Hospitality Trust file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware court

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for