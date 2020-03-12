You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden calls for party unity after big primary wins

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200312_BIDEN_4058295.jpg
The sweeping wins put Mr Biden on a path to face current president Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election. He now has the support of former presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Kamala Harris.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Detroit 

JOE Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and casting doubt on the future of rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid.

The sweeping wins put Mr Biden, 77, on a path to face Republican Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election. The former vice-president quickly looked ahead with a call for party unity and an appeal to Mr Sanders' supporters.

"We share a common goal, and together we are going to defeat Donald Trump," he said in Philadelphia, thanking Mr Sanders and his supporters for their energy and passion.

Mr Biden's wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho were powered by a broad coalition of supporters, including women, African-Americans, those with and without college degrees, older voters, union members, and all but the very liberal, according to exit polls by Edison Research.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus disrupts White House race as Sanders, Biden cancel rallies

Mr Sanders won in North Dakota but Washington state is still too close to call. But all the results so far narrowed the path forward for Mr Sanders, 78, who had hoped for an upset win in Michigan to keep his White House hopes alive.

The loss in a state he won during his 2016 White House campaign will increase the pressure on the democratic socialist senator from Vermont to exit the race and help Democrats prepare for a bruising campaign against Mr Trump.

With 91 per cent of the precincts reporting, Mr Biden had 53 per cent of the vote in Michigan, well ahead of Mr Sanders' 37 per cent. He also won Missouri and Mississippi with 60 per cent and 81 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Mr Sanders, who returned home to Vermont on Tuesday night, did not make a public statement after his losses - a departure from his usual practice on primary nights.

Voters across the states that voted on Tuesday said they trusted Mr Biden more to handle a major crisis by roughly two to one over Mr Sanders, exit polls showed, a possible sign the fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreak helped increase his appeal as a steady and experienced hand.

Both candidates cancelled planned rallies on Tuesday night in response to the outbreak, citing recommendations from public health officials to avoid assembling large indoor crowds.

Mr Biden's campaign also cancelled a Thursday get-out-the-vote event in Florida, one of four states that will hold nominating contests next week. He said he would instead deliver an address on Thursday on the US novel coronavirus response in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"This whole coronavirus is a matter of presidential leadership," he said. He formerly served as vice-president under Barack Obama.

After the victories, there was a growing sense of inevitability surrounding his candidacy.

Two of the largest Democratic super PACs (political action committees) said they were going to begin working for Mr Biden. His former rival Andrew Yang endorsed him, joining other Democratic candidates that have dropped their own presidential bids and now support him, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris.

"The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together," Mr Yang said on CNN as he endorsed Mr Biden.

One of Mr Sanders' most influential supporters, liberal US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, acknowledged the depth of his defeat.

"There's no sugar coating it," she said on Instagram. "Tonight's a tough night."

Michigan was the biggest and most competitive of the six states that held nominating contests on Tuesday. It also is a crucial battleground that Mr Trump narrowly and unexpectedly won in 2016, which, along with wins in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, propelled his ascent to the White House.

The Biden wins could be too much for Mr Sanders to overcome, with the contest shifting to large states including Florida, Ohio and Georgia where Mr Biden is seen as a clear favourite. By the end of March, about two-thirds of the nearly 4,000 delegates to July's Democratic nominating convention will be allocated.

Mr Biden had won 134 delegates to Mr Sanders' 74 by early morning on Wednesday, giving him an overall lead of 762 to 619 in the race for the 1,991 delegates needed for the nomination, according to Edison Research.

His big margin of victory on Tuesday - including a stunning 66-point victory in Mississippi - was fuelled by strong support from the state's African-American voters.

"The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee," Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said on Twitter, adding the group would "do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump". REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore not ruling out using reserves for second support package

Some economists looking at full-year Singapore recession as outbreak worsens

MOM's focus is to prevent large-scale job losses: Josephine Teo

Indonesia's Omnibus Bill: Focusing on a cure for economic ills

12 new Covid-19 cases include 3 RSAF servicemen

European govts face uphill task to boost faltering economies

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO labels Covid-19 as a pandemic

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health...

Mar 12, 2020 12:24 AM
Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have...

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.