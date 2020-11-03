You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 7:37 AM

rk_JoeBiden_031120.jpg
Democrat Joe Biden appeared to take a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida in the final days of the 2020 US election campaign, with the two candidates locked in a dead heat in North Carolina and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Democrat Joe Biden appeared to take a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida in the final days of the 2020 US election campaign, with the two candidates locked in a dead heat in North Carolina and Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.

A week earlier, Reuters/Ipsos polls showed Mr Trump and Mr Biden in a statistical tie across the three states.

A final Reuters/Ipsos national poll showed Mr Biden with an outright majority among all likely voters: 52 per cent said they were backing the Democratic nominee while 44 per cent said they were voting for the Republican Trump.

The national poll, conducted from Oct 29 to Nov 2, gathered responses from 1,333 adults, including 914 likely voters. The national poll has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

Reuters/Ipsos also polled likely voters in six states - Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Mr Trump wins a second term in office or if Mr Biden ousts him.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters:

FLORIDA (OCT 27 - NOV 1)

Voting for Mr Biden: 50 per cent. Voting for Mr Trump: 46 per cent.

A prior poll showed Mr Biden leading Mr Trump 49 per cent to 47 per cent, effectively a tie because the margin was within the poll's credibility interval.

- 41 per cent said they already had voted.

- 47 per cent said Mr Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44 per cent said Mr Trump would be better.

- 53 per cent said Mr Trump would be better at managing the economy.

42 per cent said Mr Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (OCT 27 - NOV 1)

- Voting for Mr Biden: 49 per cent. Voting for Mr Trump: 47 per cent. The two are statistically tied as the margin is within the survey's credibility interval.

- A prior poll also showed a statistically even race, with 48 per cent for Mr Biden and 46 per cent for Mr Trump.

- 49 per cent said they already had voted.

- 49 per cent said Mr Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41 per cent said Mr Trump would be better.

- 52 per cent said Mr Trump would be better at managing the economy.

42 per cent said Mr Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct 27 - Nov 1)

Voting for Mr Biden: 49 per cent. Voting for Mr Trump: 48 per cent.

Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Mr Biden had 49 per cent to Mr Trump's 48 per cent.

- 43 per cent said they already had voted.

- 49 per cent said Mr Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43 per cent said Mr Trump would be better.

- 51 per cent said Mr Trump would be better at managing the economy.

43 per cent said Mr Biden would be better.

MICHIGAN (OCT 27 - NOV 1)

Voting for Mr Biden: 52 per cent. Voting for Mr Trump: 42 per cent. Mr Biden was up 52 per cent to 43 per cent the prior week.

- 37 per cent of adults said they already had voted.

- 52 per cent said Mr Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40 per cent said Mr Trump would be better.

- 48 per cent said Mr Trump would be better at managing the economy.

44 per cent said Mr Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct 27 - Nov 1):

Voting for Mr Biden: 53 per cent. Voting for Mr Trump: 43 per cent. Mr Biden was up 53 per cent to 44 per cent the prior week.

- 41 per cent of adults said they already had voted.

- 52 per cent said Mr Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38 per cent said Mr Trump would be better.

- 47 per cent said Mr Trump would be better at managing the economy.

45 per cent said Mr Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (OCT 27 - NOV 1)

Voting for Mr Biden: 51 per cent. Voting for Mr Trump: 44 per cent. Mr Biden was up 50 to 45 per cent the prior week.

- 25 per cent of adults said they already had voted.

- 51 per cent said Mr Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40 per cent said Mr Trump would be better.

- 48 per cent said Mr Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46 per cent said Mr Biden would be better.

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

- In Florida, from Oct 27 to Nov 1, it gathered responses from 1,011 adults, including 670 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

- In Arizona, from Oct 27 to Nov 1, it gathered responses from 989 adults, including 610 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

- In North Carolina, from Oct 27 to Nov 1, it gathered responses from 1,009 adults, including 707 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

- In Michigan, from Oct 27 to Nov 1, it gathered responses from 1,007 adults, including 654 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

- In Wisconsin, from Oct 27 to Nov 1, it gathered responses from 1,007 adults, including 696 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

- In Pennsylvania, from Oct 27 to Nov 1, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 673 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US economy under Trump: By the numbers

UK's Johnson under fire as new lockdown looms for England

Two dead, including one attacker in Vienna shooting

US business leaders urge calm, brace for mayhem around election

Can't hack it anymore? Smaller players can break contracts if renegotiation fails

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 07:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

US senator warns France's Macron over gas exports deal delay

[WASHINGTON] Any French involvement in holding up a multi-billion natural gas deal over environmental concerns could...

Nov 3, 2020 07:05 AM
Technology

New Macs expected at Apple online event Nov 10

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Monday sent out invitations to yet another online event, this one expected to star new Mac...

Nov 3, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

Southwest pilots seek changes to Boeing 737 MAX runaway stabiliser procedure

[WASHINGTON] The union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines on Monday urged US regulators to simplify the...

Nov 3, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US economy under Trump: By the numbers

[WASHINGTON] Prior to the coronavirus, the US economy was on strong footing, propelled by low unemployment, bargain...

Nov 3, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson under fire as new lockdown looms for England

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended his belated decision to impose a second coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for