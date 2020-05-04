Biden personnel records can't be released, Senate Secretary says

The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would include a complaint that Tara Reade (above) says she filed related to her allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.

[WASHINGTON] The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would include a complaint that Tara Reade says she filed related to her allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.

Mr Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, wrote a letter to the secretary of the Senate on Friday, instructing her to release any documentation related to Ms Reade's assertion that Mr Biden sexually harassed and assaulted her when she worked as an aide in his Senate office.

Mr Biden has denied the allegations and asked the Senate to "make public the results of this search."

Senate Secretary Julie Adams's office said in a statement that privacy laws prevent her from releasing any such documents."Senate Legal Counsel advises that the Secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested in former Vice President Biden's letter of May 1," the statement said Monday.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BLOOMBERG