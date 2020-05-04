You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden personnel records can't be released, Senate Secretary says

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 11:49 PM

file7adg9oub2za14lidrmgm.jpg
The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would include a complaint that Tara Reade (above) says she filed related to her allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.

[WASHINGTON] The Secretary of the Senate said Monday her office cannot release any personnel records, which would include a complaint that Tara Reade says she filed related to her allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.

Mr Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, wrote a letter to the secretary of the Senate on Friday, instructing her to release any documentation related to Ms Reade's assertion that Mr Biden sexually harassed and assaulted her when she worked as an aide in his Senate office.

Mr Biden has denied the allegations and asked the Senate to "make public the results of this search."

Senate Secretary Julie Adams's office said in a statement that privacy laws prevent her from releasing any such documents."Senate Legal Counsel advises that the Secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested in former Vice President Biden's letter of May 1," the statement said Monday.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO

Democrat Joe Biden denies alleged sexual assault, requests release of Senate records

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US factory orders drop more than expected in March

Norway pledges US$1b for vaccines against Covid-19, other diseases

Hong Kong economy shrinks record 8.9% in Q1

Japan's Abe extends state of emergency to May 31

Firms in social entertainment need to rethink business model: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore factory sentiment falls for straight third month to end-2008 levels

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders drop more than expected in March

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods fell more than expected in March and could sink further as disruptions...

May 4, 2020 10:38 PM
Consumer

Apple launches new MacBook Pro

[BENGALURU] Apple on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop...

May 4, 2020 10:17 PM
Government & Economy

Norway pledges US$1b for vaccines against Covid-19, other diseases

[OSLO] Norway will give US$1 billion to support the distribution worldwide of any vaccine developed against Covid-19...

May 4, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower as airline shares tumble

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled in early trading Monday, with airline shares taking a major hit after Warren...

May 4, 2020 09:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp appoints Evercore Asia as IFA

KEPPEL Corp has appointed Evercore Asia (Singapore) as independent financial adviser (IFA) on the partial offer by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.