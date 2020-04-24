You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden predicts Trump will try to postpone US election

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 3:08 PM

AB_biden_240420.jpg
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has predicted that US President Donald Trump will try to postpone the country's November election in an attempt to win.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has predicted that US President Donald Trump will try to postpone the country's November election in an attempt to win.

"Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," Mr Biden said during an online fundraiser Thursday.

The 77-year-old former vice-president said it is "the only way he thinks he can possibly win".

Six months before US voters head to the polls, Mr Trump's mind is already in election mode.

But with a pandemic raging and job losses climbing to 26.4 million on Thursday, Mr Trump's path to victory may be harder than he anticipated.

SEE ALSO

Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

Mr Biden, highlighting Mr Trump's recent threat to veto emergency funding for the US Post Office, claimed it was an example of the president's intention to "do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote".

While mail-in voting and absentee ballots remain methods many say could help limit voters spreading coronavirus, Mr Trump maintains they create the potential for fraud.

Meanwhile, dozens of US states have postponed their primary races, which will officially determine who will be the presidential nominee.

The 73-year-old Mr Trump has been criticised for turning his daily White House coronavirus briefings into campaign events - rallying his base and taking swipes at his detractors such as Mr Biden, who is sheltering at home.

"We have a sleepy guy in a basement of a house that the press is giving a free pass to, who doesn't want to do debates because of Covid," Mr Trump said during the Thursday briefing.

AFP

Government & Economy

Coronavirus prods Japan agencies, including data collectors, to embrace change

US Fed balance sheet increases to record US$6.62t

Investors flock to South Korea as wins in coronavirus battle earn reward

China's CCCC among firms awarded US$626m Mexican train contract

Singapore factory output rebounds 16.5% in March due to surge in pharmaceuticals

US House passes US$500 billion coronavirus Bill and oversight panel

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 02:58 PM
Transport

Europe beats China in Q1 electric vehicle sales, study shows

[FRANKFURT] Europe's five largest automotive markets edged past China in electric vehicle (EV) registrations in the...

Apr 24, 2020 02:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Micro-Mechanics Q3 net profit jumps 48.1% to S$3.9m on increased sales

MICRO-MECHANICS, which makes high-precision tools and parts used in process-critical applications for the...

Apr 24, 2020 02:38 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus prods Japan agencies, including data collectors, to embrace change

[TOKYO] The coronavirus pandemic is forcing changes in Japan to the way economic data is collected and some...

Apr 24, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower with virus in focus

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday following a mixed close on Wall Street, as traders digested news on an...

Apr 24, 2020 02:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hosp gets US$35m loan default notice; hotel managers may scrap sponsor's agreements

THE managers of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Friday said they have received a notice of default and demand for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.