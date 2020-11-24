You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden pushes new approach to EU in calls to leaders

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 6:52 AM

rk_JoeBiden_241120.jpg
US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with the heads of the European Union institutions and Nato on Monday in a round of calls seen as part of his efforts to repair tattered transatlantic ties.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with the heads of the European Union institutions and Nato on Monday in a round of calls seen as part of his efforts to repair tattered transatlantic ties.

Mr Biden "underscored his commitment to deepen and revitalise the US-EU relationship," a statement from his office said after a call with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.

In a marked difference in tone from US President Donald Trump, who branded the EU a "foe" and accused it of ripping off the US in trade, Mr Biden expressed his hope that the two sides would "cooperate on common challenges."

Ms Von der Leyen sounded upbeat and optimistic - a sign of relief in many European capitals at the prospect of smoother ties after four years of conflict and tension under Mr Trump.

"Great to speak with President-elect JoeBiden," Ms von der Leyen tweeted. "It is a new beginning for the EU-US global partnership ... working together can shape the global agenda based on cooperation, multilateralism, solidarity and shared values," she added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Let's rebuild a strong EU USA alliance," tweeted the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, after his call with Biden whom he invited to "a special meeting in Brussels next year" with the heads of government from the EU's 27 members.

Mr Biden has already spoken to a host of European leaders bilaterally, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who have all sent congratulations despite Mr Trump's refusal to concede the November 3 US election.

European diplomats are eager to see how Mr Biden aligns himself on Brexit and, more broadly, the emphasis he places on the US-EU relationship compared to the so-called "special relationship" with Britain.

Both Mr Biden, and his nominated secretary of state, Antony Blinken, have both criticised Brexit and have expressed concern about the impact on peace on the divided island of Ireland.

Mr Michel said he thanked Mr Biden for insisting that Britain fully implement the Brexit withdrawal agreement signed by the EU and Britain last year.

Mr Biden also spoke to the head of the transatlantic Nato defence alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, telling him of the "United States' enduring commitment to Nato - including its bedrock principle of collective defence under Article 5."

Article 5 is a mutual defence clause which holds that an attack on one Nato member is an attack on the whole alliance - something Mr Trump had openly called into question during his frequent criticisms of the organisation.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden to nominate ex-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to Treasury: source

No-deal Brexit would have a more lasting effect on UK than Covid-19: Bank of Engaland's Bailey

Sharp rebound in 2021 won't take economy to pre-Covid levels: MTI

Headline, core inflation down in Oct after marginal increases

Q3 total merchandise trade shrinks; full-year forecast upgraded

US-China trade spat had mixed impact on Singapore exports: MTI

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to nominate ex-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to Treasury: source

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to head the US...

Nov 24, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

French users sue Muslim prayer app over alleged US army links

[PARIS] French users of a Muslim prayer app accused of selling data that ended up with the US army are suing the...

Nov 24, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

No-deal Brexit would have a more lasting effect on UK than Covid-19: Bank of Engaland's Bailey

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday a no-deal Brexit would cause longer-term damage to...

Nov 24, 2020 06:43 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares slip as jump in virus cases offsets vaccine hopes

[BENGALURU] European shares closed lower on Monday as investors weighed signs of progress in developing a Covid-19...

Nov 24, 2020 06:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices settle over 2% up on Covid-19 vaccine news

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled up more than 2 per cent on Monday, extending last week's gains as the latest report of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Keppel's business units get new leaders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for