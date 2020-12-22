Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[NEWARK, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs - and in marked contrast to President Donald Trump's mixed messaging.
The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes