Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 6:49 AM

US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs - and in marked contrast to President Donald Trump's mixed messaging.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEWARK, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs - and in marked contrast to President Donald Trump's mixed messaging.

The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer...

