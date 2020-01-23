You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden, Sanders trade barbs as US Democratic primary race tightens

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 6:58 AM

nz_bidensanders_230131.jpg
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are trading barbs, each accusing the other of lying and having a smaller chance of defeating Donald Trump in November, as the race for the party's nomination tightens.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are trading barbs, each accusing the other of lying and having a smaller chance of defeating Donald Trump in November, as the race for the party's nomination tightens.

Mr Biden holds the lead in national polling averages, but Mr Sanders has been on the rise since December.

A new CNN/SSRS poll puts Mr Sanders in first place with 27 per cent, within the margin of error but slipping ahead of Mr Biden, who came in at 24 per cent.

Results from another survey Wednesday by Morning Consult were virtually the inverse: Barack Obama's former vice-president scored 29 per cent to 24 per cent for the US senator from Vermont.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As the race has narrowed, the two septuagenarians - Mr Biden the moderate, Mr Sanders a self-described "Democratic socialist" - have grown testy, accusing each other of dishonesty.

SEE ALSO

Hillary Clinton says 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders

The change in tone recalls the bitter 2016 primary battle between Mr Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who in the end won the Democratic nomination but lost the election to Mr Trump.

"I find it amazing that we go back and look at statements, many of them, most of them, taken out of context of 10, 20, 30, 35 years ago," Mr Biden said on MSNBC on Wednesday.

The day before, Mr Sanders had accused Mr Biden in a tweet accompanied by a video of having long wanted to cut funding for Social Security, the US public pension system.

"Let's be honest, Joe. One of us fought for decades to cut Social Security, and one of us didn't. But don't take it from me. Take it from you," he wrote.

A Sanders spokeswoman, Briahna Joy Gray, piled on, posting a long video comparing the two candidates' positions, and concluding that Mr Biden's record on foreign or trade policy would crumble under Mr Trump's attacks if the two were to face off one-on-one.

Then she called on the former vice-president to "Tell the truth Joe," invoking a hashtag popular with Sanders supporters.

In an ad posted on Twitter by his account, Mr Biden had previously taken a shot at Mr Sanders.

"Bernie's negative attacks won't change the truth," a narrator says. "Joe Biden is still the strongest Democrat to beat Donald Trump."

AFP

Government & Economy

China halts flights and trains out of virus outbreak city: state media

US presses France for 'strong security measures' against Huawei

Boeing hit to US economy a worry for Trump reelection bid

UK Parliament ratifies Brexit divorce law

KPMG calls for focus on transformation in Budget 2020

Singapore system must work for its people, says PM Lee in Davos

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 07:04 AM
Transport

New Boeing CEO stands by 737 MAX, eyeing reset at troubled company

[NEW YORK] Boeing chief executive David Calhoun sought to pivot from a bruising period of crisis and scandal on...

Jan 23, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

China halts flights and trains out of virus outbreak city: state media

[BEIJING] Authorities will suspend on Thursday flights and trains out of the Chinese city at the centre of a deadly...

Jan 23, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

US presses France for 'strong security measures' against Huawei

[PARIS] The United States pressed France on Wednesday to take "strong security measures" against potential breaches...

Jan 23, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Boeing hit to US economy a worry for Trump reelection bid

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump is counting on a strong US economy to seal his reelection victory but the Boeing...

Jan 23, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

EU auto market set for first drop in seven years: carmakers

[PARIS] European new car sales are forecast to fall by two per cent in 2020, their first drop in seven years, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly