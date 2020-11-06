You are here

Biden says has 'no doubt' he will win US election

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 6:36 AM

Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he has "no doubt" he will defeat President Donald Trump and be declared winner of the US election, insisting that voters remain patient and that the result will be known "very soon".
PHOTO: AFP

"We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," Mr Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr Biden, 77, is leading Mr Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania.

