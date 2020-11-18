You are here

Biden taps close campaign aides, US congressman for White House roles

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 12:17 AM

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several insiders from his election campaign and a Democratic congressman as senior White House aides, sticking with a tight inner circle as he transitions to the White House.

Mr Biden presidential campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, the first woman to lead a winning Democratic presidential bid, will be named a deputy chief of staff, Mr Biden said in a statement released by his transition team.

Longtime close advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, will join the White House as senior adviser to the president and counsellor to the President, respectively. Dana Remus becomes senior counsel to the president.

Another close adviser, Ron Klain, was already named chief of staff.

US Representative Cedric Richmond, who was a national co-chair of Mr Biden's campaign and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, will vacate a House seat in Louisiana to join as a senior adviser and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

REUTERS

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

