Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Monday he no longer opposes government aid for Joe Biden's transition team in his closest statement yet to finally conceding he lost the US election.

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Monday he no longer opposes government aid for Joe Biden's transition team in his closest statement yet to finally conceding he lost the US election.

Mr Trump's tweet that the General Services Administration should "do what needs to be done" came after the agency's head Emily Murphy said she was releasing the long-delayed assistance.

Mr Trump has spent the last three weeks since the November 3 election claiming without any evidence that Mr Biden's convincing victory was the result of fraud.

Ms Murphy, who denies acting under political pressure, has refused until now to release the standard package of aid that her agency manages to Mr Biden's incoming team.

AFP