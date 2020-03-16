Biden to pick female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

[WASHINGTON] White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate should he win the Democratic nomination, a race he currently leads against Bernie Sanders.

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president," Mr Biden, himself a former vice-president, said during a debate against his leftist rival Sanders.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be vice-president tomorrow," he added.

AFP