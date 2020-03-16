You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden to pick female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 9:45 AM

[WASHINGTON] White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate should he win the Democratic nomination, a race he currently leads against Bernie Sanders.

"If I'm elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a woman to be vice president," Mr Biden, himself a former vice-president, said during a debate against his leftist rival Sanders.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be vice-president tomorrow," he added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

RBNZ governor says not expecting negative interest rates at this point

Germany hits back over US virus vaccine interest

Spanish king strips allowance of his father, Juan Carlos: palace

Qatar restricts entry, announces US$23b stimulus over virus

With store shelves emptying, Trump assures US has 'no shortages'

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday on back foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Monday as a dramatic stimulus drive and interest rate cut by...

Mar 16, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Monday open after Fed's emergency rate cut; STI down 2.8%

SINGAPORE shares started the week lower after the US Federal Reserve on Sunday cut interest rates to virtually zero...

Mar 16, 2020 09:46 AM
Consumer

More US retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread

[NEW YORK] More major retailers said on Sunday they would shut stores in the United States to limit the spread of...

Mar 16, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 36.75...

Mar 16, 2020 09:05 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, SIIC Environment, Biolidics, Tee International

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.