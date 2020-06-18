You are here

Biden to spend US$15m campaign advertisement on racial unrest

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 11:47 PM

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will spend US$15 million on advertising that prominently features his recent address in Philadelphia on racial unrest, his campaign's first set of ads in his general election run against President Donald Trump.
PHOTO: NYT

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will spend US$15 million on advertising that prominently features his recent address in Philadelphia on racial unrest, his campaign's first set of ads in his general election run against President Donald Trump.

In the first ad, Mr Biden says that as president he won't "traffic in fear and division" as video shows Mr Trump's comments on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The second ad shows essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic as Mr Biden says "we need to do more than praise them, we need to pay them."

The five-week ad campaign will air in six states Mr Trump won in 2016 - Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - as well as on Fox News, which the president watches regularly.

The ad campaign also includes Spanish-language ads in Florida and Arizona and ads in African-American print, radio and online outlets in all six states.

President Donald Trump is planning to resume big rallies with an event on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later with events in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

BLOOMBERG

