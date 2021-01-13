You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden to tap former derivatives regulator to head SEC: reports

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 6:50 AM

rk_GaryGensler_130121.jpg
Mr Biden will tap Gary Gensler to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to news outlets, a position where he could roll back the efforts of outgoing president Donald Trump's administration to ease regulations imposed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate a former Obama administration derivatives regulator with a reputation for toughness as the country's top stock market watchdog, US media reported on Tuesday.

Mr Biden will tap Gary Gensler to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to news outlets, a position where he could roll back the efforts of outgoing president Donald Trump's administration to ease regulations imposed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Progressives who favour tighter control over financial markets are likely to cheer the pick given Mr Gensler's reputation for standing up to Wall Street powers.

Mr Gensler led the Commodities Future Trading Commission from 2009 to 2014 during Barack Obama's presidency, spearheading the effort to reform the massive swaps market - a financial instrument that featured prominently in the 2008-2010 financial crisis.

Mr Gensler has a long history in government, previously serving in senior roles the Treasury Department during President Bill Clinton's administration.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Prior to that, he was a senior executive at Goldman Sachs, and currently is a professor of management and economics at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan visit by US's UN ambassador cancelled: official

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States' UN ambassador Kelly Craft has scrapped a planned trip to Taiwan...

Jan 13, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo cancels last foreign trip amid Trump impeachment moves

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday canceled his final foreign trip scheduled this week as...

Jan 13, 2021 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Vogue's Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

[NEW YORK] A Vogue cover photo of a casual Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with critics...

Jan 13, 2021 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trial of ex-cop accused of George Floyd killing to begin in March

[WASHINGTON] The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - charged with murdering African American...

Jan 13, 2021 06:58 AM
Transport

GM takes to skies with flying car concept unveiled at CES

[WASHINGTON] General Motors on Tuesday joined the race for flying cars, unveiling its concept for an autonomous air...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for