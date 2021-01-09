You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden to unveil trillions in pandemic economic relief spending next week

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 12:30 PM

nz_biden_090163.jpg
US President-elect Joe Biden said Americans need more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic now and that he will deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars next week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden said Americans need more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic now and that he will deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars next week.

Mr Biden, introducing several members of his economic team, spoke on Friday after data showed the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Who's on the hook if vaccines go wrong?

Singapore unemployment eases to 3.3% in November

Wholesale traders top beneficiaries of ESG loan schemes in 2020; sector set to pick up in new year

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 9, 2021 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the US is "our biggest...

Jan 9, 2021 12:20 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold, silver slump as US political risks fade, yields gain

[BENGALURU] Gold slumped more than 4 per cent on Friday and silver followed with a near 10 per cent plunge as...

Jan 9, 2021 12:00 PM
Transport

Alaska Airlines puts 14 people on no-fly list after disruption out of DC

[CHICAGO] Alaska Airlines said on Friday it has banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after what...

Jan 9, 2021 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of...

Jan 9, 2021 09:27 AM
Technology

Twitter shares down over 2% in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

[NEW YORK] Shares of Twitter were down more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

Deutsche Bank to pay US$130m to settle US probes

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for