Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Trump: US media

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 6:53 AM

Democrat Joe Biden has won the crucial battleground state of Michigan, US networks projected Wednesday, meaning the former vice-president has flipped another state won by President Donald Trump in 2016.
CNN and NBC News projected the win for Mr Biden in the Midwestern state, which unexpectedly went to Mr Trump by less than half a percentage point in 2016 in one of the stunning state defeats suffered by Hillary Clinton.

With Michigan's 16 electoral votes, Mr Biden now has a total of 264 - six shy of the magic number of 270 needed to win the US presidency, according to US network projections.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for