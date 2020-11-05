Biden wins Wisconsin, in blow to Trump: US media

Democrat Joe Biden has won the vital battleground of Wisconsin, flipping a state won by Donald Trump in 2016 and boosting his own chances of winning the White House, US media projected.

CNN and The New York Times, citing the Associated Press, called the race in favor of the former vice-president, giving him 10 more electoral votes and a total so far of 248. The magic number for victory is 270.

The Trump campaign has announced its intention to request a recount in the state, citing "reports of irregularities... which raise serious doubts about the validity of the result."

With 94 per cent of votes counted in the state, Mr Biden led Mr Trump by about 20,000 votes.

Barack Obama won Wisconsin by seven points in 2012. But Hillary Clinton famously did not even bother to campaign there in 2016, and ended up suffering an embarrassing defeat to Mr Trump, by less than a percentage point.

