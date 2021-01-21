You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden's Keystone 'insult' sees Alberta leader urging retaliation

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 8:25 PM

AK_kys_2101.jpg
The leader of Canada's oil heartland called President Joe Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline project an "insult" and urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider retaliation.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] The leader of Canada's oil heartland called President Joe Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline project an "insult" and urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider retaliation.

"This is a gut punch to the Alberta and Canadian economies," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a press conference on Wednesday. "It's an insult." Last year, Mr Kenney's government invested US$1.1 billion of taxpayer money to jump-start construction of the pipeline that would carry more than 800,000 barrels a day of crude from Alberta's oil sands as far south as the US Gulf Coast.

Mr Kenney said Mr Trudeau should demand the new US administration sit down and discuss the project in the context of environmental, climate and security policy. If that fails, Canada should be willing to impose "meaningful" punitive measures against its biggest trading partner.

Mr Biden's decision on Wednesday will cost more than 2,000 people their jobs working to build the project, Mr Kenney said.

The pipeline is one of three projects that Alberta's oil sands producers were counting on to get their crude to foreign markets after struggling for years with a lack of export pipelines. Environmentalists argue the pipeline would worsen global warming by stimulating carbon-intensive oil sands development.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Should Mr Biden fail to reverse his decision on the pipeline, Alberta is prepared to "use every legal means" to seek compensation through the courts, Mr Kenney said, adding that the province has consulted legal experts and "has a strong case to make."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

38 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

Biden's inauguration a restoration of American democracy

Rescuers scramble to free Chinese miners trapped underground

Singaporeans expect headline inflation to rise to 2.2% for year ahead: poll

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property unit to sell entire stake in China property business

FRASERS Property announced on Thursday that its subsidiary is looking to sell its stake in Beijing Fraser Suites...

Jan 21, 2021 08:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia to improve credibility of Jakarta interbank dollar rate

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will widen the observation period for its Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (...

Jan 21, 2021 07:56 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam announces contract wins worth S$20.8m

BUILDING maintenance company ISOTeam announced on Thursday that it has secured contracts totalling S$20.84 million...

Jan 21, 2021 07:47 PM
Garage

Ant's Malaysian e-wallet venture with CIMB in talks to raise US$150m

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian e-wallet operator owned by CIMB Group and China's Ant Group is in advanced talks with...

Jan 21, 2021 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) is expecting to make provisions for a material impairment loss on its investment in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

CICT's malls post rental reversion of negative 6.6% in FY20

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for