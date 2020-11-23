You are here

Biggest Australian states reopen borders as coronavirus cases ease

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 7:14 AM

Australia's two most populous states reopened their borders on Monday after more than four months, as Victoria stamped out a second coronavirus wave, raising prospects of a quicker return to normal and speedy economic recovery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for