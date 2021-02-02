Bill introduces stiffer penalties for unauthorised use of contact-tracing data

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
PENALTIES for the unauthorised use or disclosure of personal contact-tracing data will be more severe than in prevailing laws governing public-sector data, under an amendment Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday.
The Bill amends the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes