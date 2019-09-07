You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Blast wounds 7 people at public market in southern Philippines

Sat, Sep 07, 2019 - 1:12 PM

nz_kudarat_070981.jpg
An explosion at a public market in the southern Philippines wounded at least seven people early on Saturday, the fourth blast in that area in 13 months, the military said.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] An explosion at a public market in the southern Philippines wounded at least seven people early on Saturday, the fourth blast in that area in 13 months, the military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but a militant group operating in the mostly Christian city of Isulan in the province of Sultan Kudarat was among the suspects, military said.

The latest blast comes at a time of heightened tensions in the volatile southern Philippines, after three incidents in the past year authorities said were suicide bombings by militants linked to the Islamic State.

Video footage showed Saturday's blast occurred in a parking space for motorcycles. A suspected improvised explosive device was placed beside a parked motorcycle, Major Arvin Encinas, a regional military spokesman, told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In April, a bombing by suspected members of a pro-Islamic State militant group injured at least 18 people in a restaurant in Sultan Kudarat in Mindanao region.

Mindanao is troubled by banditry and armed rebellions that keep large parts of the region mired in poverty and instability.

Islamist militants operate in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation country and some are known to have links with groups abroad, including al Qaeda and Islamic State.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

'They're all idiots': Amid Brexit chaos, Britons lose faith in politicians

US college admissions scam: Will parents like Felicity Huffman get jail?

Hong Kong protesters aim to 'stress test' airport

Thousands try to flee hurricane-devastated Bahamas islands

Hong Kong protests resume after Carrie Lam offers olive branch

US-China trade conflict could take years to resolve: Kudlow

Editor's Choice

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_ABGARY_3882976.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

Old-School Newsman

Must Read

BT_20190907_LOVE_3886173.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore SMEs in HK look to things returning to normal

Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

New scheme to link up Singapore fintech firms with legal expertise on compliance issues

BT_20190907_HACKER_3886192.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Fewer suspicious transactions but more intelligence gleaned from data: CAD report

nz_hughlim_070920.jpg
Sep 7, 2019
Technology

Digitalising built-environment sector 'can attract the young to it'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly