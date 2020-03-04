You are here

Bloomberg says he's 'in it to win it', not dropping out

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 7:17 AM

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday that he does not plan to drop out of the Democratic presidential race to clear a path to the nomination for fellow moderate Joe Biden.
"Have you asked Joe whether he's going to drop out?" the former New York mayor shot back at a reporter who asked if he would quit the race if he performs poorly in the Super Tuesday primaries.

"Joe's taking votes away from me," Mr Bloomberg added of the former vice-president who received endorsements on Monday from several moderate former rivals for the spot on the Democratic ticket in November against Republican Donald Trump.

"I have no intention of dropping out," Mr Bloomberg told reporters in Florida, which holds its presidential primary on March 17. "We're in it to win it."

Democrats in 14 states were going to the polls on Tuesday in what is shaping up to become a head-to-head contest between Mr Biden and leftist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

AFP

