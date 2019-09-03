You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BoE eyes reform to make long-term investment more attractive

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 6:37 AM

nz_boe_030937.jpg
More realistic curbs on investors wanting to pull cash from funds could make investing in infrastructure more attractive and bolster economic growth, a senior Bank of England (BoE) official said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] More realistic curbs on investors wanting to pull cash from funds could make investing in infrastructure more attractive and bolster economic growth, a senior Bank of England (BoE) official said on Monday.

The decision by high-profile British fund manager Neil Woodford to suspend his flagship equities fund has thrown a spotlight on such funds that offer daily redemptions.

The Woodford fund was unable to meet heavy demand from investors wanting their cash back even though it advertised itself as offering daily redemptions.

Alex Brazier, the BoE's executive director for financial stability, said investors had long favoured putting money into funds that offer daily redemptions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This has made it harder for funds in infrastructure and other "illiquid" or long-term assets to compete as they are unable to offer such speedy redemptions, Mr Brazier said.

"So the unlevel playing field could have been a barrier to greater investment in patient forms of capital, a central tenet of the government's framework for raising productivity," Mr Brazier said in a speech in Edinburgh.

For a "fair and transparent fight" between types of funds, the risk of suspension or dilution would be properly factored into the pricing and redemption terms of open-ended funds, Mr Brazier said.

This could make funds that invest for the long term look relatively more attractive, Mr Brazier said.

Following the Woodford suspension, the Bank of England, said it was looking how redemption terms in open-ended funds can better match the amount of time it takes to sell assets to raise cash.

"Pretending such investments are liquid when they are not creates dangers," Mr Brazier said.

As the BoE review continues, "we intend to have in mind not just how reform could promote financial stability, but also how it can promote the supply of productive finance too," Mr Brazier said.

He reiterated the BoE's stance that the core of Britain's banking system could still continue to serve the economy, whatever form Brexit takes on Oct 31. Markets are increasingly betting on a "no-deal" Brexit, given no divorce settlement has been agreed with the European Union.

Some backers of Brexit see Britain's departure from the EU as an opportunity to revisit financial rules that are currently written in Brussels.

Mr Brazier said the way the EU bakes detailed rules into primary legislation meant they are "inflexible", but there is no need to weaken their substance.

"Looking ahead, we'll need a level of resilience in our system in future that's at least as great as currently planned," Mr Brazier said. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

nz_iras_030920.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

nz_cpf_030921.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

BT_20190903_JATECH3_3881047.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Tech@SG scheme: VC funding of over US$10m required

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly