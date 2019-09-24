You are here

BOJ Kuroda says any easing will aim to push down short and medium-term rates

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 4:31 PM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will aim to push down short- and medium-term bond yields, without lowering super-long yields too much, if it were to ease monetary policy further.
"If the BOJ were to ease, it needs to further push down short- and medium-term interest rates," Mr Kuroda told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Osaka, western Japan.

"If the BOJ were to lower short- and medium-term rates, it will adjust the composition of its bond buying operation as needed to prevent super-long bond yields from falling too much," he added. 

