You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ sticks to upbeat view on regional Japan despite curbs to combat pandemic

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 3:21 PM

AK_boj_1401.jpg
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its assessment for three of the country's nine regions and described most local economies as picking up, offering a sanguine view even as new measures to contain the coronavirus cloud the outlook.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its assessment for three of the country's nine regions and described most local economies as picking up, offering a sanguine view even as new measures to contain the coronavirus cloud the outlook.

In a quarterly report on regional economies, the BOJ also upgraded its assessment on factory output for all nine areas for the first time since 2009, a sign robust demand for goods was offsetting some of the pain from weak service-related spending.

"While conditions are severe due to the impact from the pandemic, many regions are seeing their economies pick up," the BOJ said in the report.

The upbeat view reinforces market expectations the BOJ will hold off expanding stimulus at next week's rate review.

The BOJ revised up its view for three areas from October, and maintained its assessment for five regions including the Tokyo area and the "Kinki" western region - both targets of state of emergency measures rolled out this month.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Machinery makers benefitted from firm overseas demand, while some retailers saw grocery sales rise as people spent more time at home, the report showed.

Tourism firms complained of surging cancellations after the government terminated a discount campaign for domestic travel.

The report will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise in its quarterly growth review at the Jan 20-21 policy meeting.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is likely to slightly revise up its economic forecast for the next fiscal year on hopes the government's stimulus package will moderate the pain from state of emergency measures to combat Covid-19.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia calls out Google for 'experiment' blocking some news sites

Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

US stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

Hong Kong national security police make 11 new arrests

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

LTA awards S$34.3m civil contract for Hume station on Downtown Line

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 03:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Buddhist monks snapping up ESG bonds in Japan

[TOKYO] ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) investing is so popular in Japan that even Buddhist...

Jan 14, 2021 03:07 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end flat as investors await US stimulus details, Powell remarks

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended flat in range-bound trading on Thursday, as investors took a wait-and-see stance...

Jan 14, 2021 02:53 PM
Technology

Australia calls out Google for 'experiment' blocking some news sites

[SYDNEY] Australia urged Google on Thursday to "focus on paying for original content, not blocking it" after the...

Jan 14, 2021 02:34 PM
Technology

TSMC Q4 profit rises 23% to record high on work-from-home, iPhone boost

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) posted on Thursday a record high quarterly profit, boosted by...

Jan 14, 2021 02:31 PM
Consumer

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's operating profit beats pre-pandemic level

[TOKYO] The owner of Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit beat pre-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

Sumitomo to close Singapore crude, fuel oil trading desk at end-March

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, HC Surgical, Aspen, GL, GKE Corp, Keppel DC Reit

Chinese drone firm DJI builds team to work on self-driving tech

Singapore's Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for