You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ to debate overseas risks at this week's rate review: Kuroda

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 11:12 AM

BP_Haruhiko Kuroda_180619_48.jpg
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank's board would "certainly" discuss heightening overseas economic risks at a two-day rate review starting on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank's board would "certainly" discuss heightening overseas economic risks at a two-day rate review starting on Wednesday.

"The BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately taking into account the impact overseas economic changes could have on Japan's economic outlook and the momentum for achieving our inflation target," Mr Kuroda told parliament on Tuesday. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes
5 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGbiz_180619_45.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

One in three Singapore bosses have demoted employees: Robert Half poll

Jun 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, OUE, Global Invacom, FCT, Sembcorp, HMI, 800 Super

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit raises S$100m from upsized private placement at lower end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening