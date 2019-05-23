BOJ to heed market impact when adjusting interest rates: deputy govenor

The Bank of Japan would adjust interest rates by paying heed to its impact on domestic and overseas financial markets when it comes to exiting from monetary stimulus, Deputy BOJ Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday.

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan would adjust interest rates by paying heed to its impact on domestic and overseas financial markets when it comes to exiting from monetary stimulus, Deputy BOJ Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday.

Mr Amamiya told a parliament session that the central bank will continue its current powerful monetary easing patiently as it will take time to accelerate inflation to its 2 per cent target.

REUTERS