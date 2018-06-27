You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ's Amamiya signals future adjustment to easy policy: newspaper

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 6:51 AM

307159109_1-9.jpg
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said the central bank could adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy in the future to address the rising cost of prolonged easing, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WELLINGTON] Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said the central bank could adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy in the future to address the rising cost of prolonged easing, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with the paper, Mr Amamiya ruled out the possibility of a near-term exit from ultra-easy policy, saying that whittling down stimulus prematurely could push Japan back into deflation.

But he said the BOJ must carefully watch the rising cost of prolonged easing such as the damage of near-zero rates on bank profits, stressing that such demerits could accumulate.

Asked whether the BOJ could fine-tune its stimulus programme to address the demerits, Mr Amamiya was quoted as saying: "An adjustment could happen if that's necessary to stably achieve our price target. We shouldn't rule this out."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite five years of aggressive money printing, the BOJ has failed to achieve its elusive 2 per cent inflation target as firms remain wary of raising wages and prices of their goods.

As the BOJ lags well behind its US and European counterparts in dialing back crisis-mode policies, some BOJ policymakers have openly warned of the rising cost of prolonged easing, such as the hit to bank profits.

Some analysts say the BOJ could raise its long-term rate target slightly and describe it as a "fune-tuning" of a still massive stimulus, to give banks room to profit from lending.

Mr Amamiya said while the economy is making "steady progress" toward meeting the BOJ's price goal, it has become clear that achieving the target was not easy and could take time.

"Instead of trying to change public perceptions with a shock blow, we should guide inflation toward our target through steady improvements in the output gap and inflation expectations," Mr Amamiya was quoted as saying.

He said the BOJ will look into why inflation, which stood at a meagre 0.7 per cent in May, remains stubbornly low when it reviews its quarterly projections next month.

"We'll scrutinise factors that are preventing inflation from accelerating. We'll look very carefully into what is happening," Mr Amamiya told the paper.

The BOJ will conduct a quarterly review of its projections at a rate review in July, and in doing so could take into account structural factors that are weighing on inflation such as the spread of online shopping, analysts say.

In a separate interview with Bloomberg published on Wednesday, Mr Amamiya said the BOJ is "very far off" an exit from ultra-loose policy with the benefits of its stimulus programme still exceeding the costs.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

ST_20180627_MANU27_4090681.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May

Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening