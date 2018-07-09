You are here

BOJ's Kuroda expresses resolve to keep ultra-easy monetary policy

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 8:57 AM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday stressed that the central bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy until inflation hits its 2 per cent target.
He also reiterated that Japan's economy would see inflation accelerate towards the BOJ's target as the output gap improved and medium- to long-term inflation expectations heightened.

He also reiterated that Japan's economy would see inflation accelerate towards the BOJ's target as the output gap improved and medium- to long-term inflation expectations heightened.

"Japan's economy is expected to continue expanding moderately," Mr Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

Under a yield curve control policy adopted in 2016, the BOJ pledges to guide short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 per cent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero per cent.

