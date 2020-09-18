You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda says globalisation will be sustained despite Covid-19

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 7:18 PM

tl-kuroda-b-180920.jpg
Globalisation will be sustained and supply chains will be diversified as firms adjust to novel coronavirus disruption, Japan's central bank governor said on Friday, challenging an assumption the virus will lead to fragmentation of world trade.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Globalisation will be sustained and supply chains will be diversified as firms adjust to novel coronavirus disruption, Japan's central bank governor said on Friday, challenging an assumption the virus will lead to fragmentation of world trade.

Resorting to protectionism was not the answer, Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda said.

"Globalisation and global supply chains will continue, although supply chains will be more diversified and more resilient," Mr Kuroda said at a seminar organised by the Asian Development Bank.

Regional financial cooperation was important in coming years as it would offer a safety net in case of another shock, he said.

"We will have to continue timely and decisive action, while closely monitoring the impact of Covid-19," Mr Kuroda said.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's medical glove makers struggle to meet demand due to labour shortage

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"At the same time, we must ... turn this crisis into opportunity to accelerate digitalisation and facilitate innovation," said Mr Kuroda, who was head of the Asian Development Bank before assuming the post of BOJ governor in 2013.

Mr Kuroda said Japan's economy would likely continue to improve but at a moderate pace, given the worldwide impact of the coronavirus.

"The BOJ will continue supporting the economy in cooperation with the new government" led by Yoshihide Suga, he said.

Analysts do not expect any major change to the relationship between the BOJ and an administration led by Mr Suga, who spearheaded his predecessor Shinzo Abe's strategy to revive the economy with bold monetary and fiscal measures.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban

Japan's Suga aims to get flaghsip digital agency running by autumn 2021: Nikkei

Indonesia should manage central bank messages to keep investors' faith: S&P

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

11 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, with one imported

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 07:28 PM
Technology

Macquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for US$1.5b IPO

[SYDNEY] Australia's Macquarie Group is preparing to list its majority-owned software provider Nuix in a deal that...

Sep 18, 2020 07:07 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant Group wins Shanghai OK for launch of giant dual IPO

[HONG KONG] China's Ant Group has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a domestic initial public...

Sep 18, 2020 07:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit to purchase suburban office building in Sydney for A$167.2m

ASCENDAS Reit's manager announced on Friday after trading hours that it is acquiring a suburban office building to...

Sep 18, 2020 06:54 PM
Consumer

Malaysia's medical glove makers struggle to meet demand due to labour shortage

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's rubber glove makers are struggling to meet soaring demand for medical gloves during the...

Sep 18, 2020 06:41 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB moves closer to lifting bank dividend ban by next year

[FRANKFURT] European regulators are moving closer to lifting a de-facto ban on bank dividend payments at the start...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Europe: Stocks struggle as virus worries weigh on fragile recovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.