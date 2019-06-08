You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ's Kuroda warns of uncertainties on global recovery prospects

Sat, Jun 08, 2019 - 2:21 PM

nwy_KURODA_080619_11.jpg
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Saturday maintained his view the global economy will recover in the latter half of this year, but warned that uncertainties remain as fallout from the Sino-US trade war deepens.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[FUKUOKA] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Saturday maintained his view the global economy will recover in the latter half of this year, but warned that uncertainties remain as fallout from the Sino-US trade war deepens.

Mr Kuroda said the global economy is "stabilising somewhat" from its weakness late last year, as central banks maintain supportive policies and China takes stimulus measures to prop up growth.

"There's no change to the view the global economy will pick up in the latter half of this year," Mr Kuroda told reporters ahead of the Group of 20 finance leaders' meeting to be held in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka. "But uncertainties remain, particularly those regarding trade," he added.

Mr Kuroda's view on global risks is important because the BOJ's forecast on the Japanese economy is based on the assumption global growth will rebound in the latter half of this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global investors' hopes for a pick-up in the second half of the year have been thrown into doubt by last month's sudden escalation in the US-China trade war and a slew of weak data from major economies that threaten to further weigh on business and consumer confidence.

Widening fallout from the US-China trade war will test the resolve of G20 finance leaders to show a united front at their two-day gathering ending on Sunday, as investors worry if they can avert a global recession with dwindling policy ammunition.

The BOJ is among major central banks that could come under pressure to ramp up its already massive stimulus programme, as the trade dispute raises fears of a global recession.

Mr Kuroda praised US President Donald Trump's decision to put off imposing tariffs against Mexico after the two countries reached a deal to contain the migration of immigrants crossing the southern US border.

"It's a very good outcome not just for the United States and Mexico, but for the global economy," Mr Kuroda said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Modi's ruling alliance may win key India upper house majority next year: Projection

Abe's party vows to hike Japan sales tax in platform for July election

G20 financial leaders to stay vague on global trade in communique

Mnuchin says main progress on US-China trade to be at Trump-Xi summit

Sri Lanka president vows to block Easter attacks probe

Putin and Xi herald the virtues of globalism, critiquing the US on trade

Editor's Choice

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

BT_20190608_KTOFFBEAT8_3803484.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Offbeat
Life & Culture

My iPhone guessed I was pregnant

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
4 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
5 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Must Read

BT_20190608_LATESTPG1COVER_3803083.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Brunch

Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

BT_20190608_CDL7A_3803541.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

BT_20190608_SCOTT_3803416.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Amid trade war, countries must continue to diversify relationships: Australia PM

BT_20190608_DPM_3803483.jpg
Jun 8, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration needed for sustainable development: DPM Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening