Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE ongoing drive to ramp up the agri-technology sector builds on earlier agency efforts, but the government's goal of raising local food production still calls for bold solutions, industry experts said.
Richard Skinner, strategy partner at consultancy PwC Singapore,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg