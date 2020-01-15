You are here

Bolivia arrests ex-minister under Morales for corruption: prosecutor

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 9:00 AM

The detainee is Carlos Romero, the former interior minister who was close to Morales, who resigned in November amid protests over a disputed election and fled the country.
[LA PAZ] Bolivia on Tuesday arrested a powerful ex-minister under former president Evo Morales on suspicion of corruption, prosecutors said.

Romero will now go before a judge who will determine whether to keep him in custody, release him with charges or place him under house arrest, the prosecutors said.

