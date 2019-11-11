You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bolivia's Morales resigns after losing backing of security forces

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 7:05 AM

WH_Evo Morales10179.jpg
Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LA PAZ] Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

"I resign my post as president," the leftist Morales said in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which several ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America's longest-serving president crumbled.

The streets of La Paz immediately exploded in celebration, as jubilant Bolivians set off firecrackers and waved the country's red, yellow and green flag.

Mr Morales, 60 and in power since 2006, was declared the winner of the October 20 presidential election a narrow margin, giving him a controversial fourth term.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the opposition said there was fraud in the vote count and three weeks of street protests ensued, during which three people died and hundreds were injured.

SEE ALSO

Merkel's coalition avoids crisis over pensions

The Organization of American States carried out an audit of the election and on Sunday reported irregularities in just about every aspect that it examined: the technology used, the chain of custody of ballots, the integrity of the count, and statistical projections.

As chanting Bolivians kept up demonstrations in the street, Mr Morales called new elections, but this was apparently not enough to calm the uproar, and the commanders of the armed forces and the police joined the calls for the president's resignation.

Violence continued Sunday as a caravan of buses taking opposition supporters to La Paz was attacked, leaving three people injured, including one by gunfire.

To make the announcement that he was stepping down, Mr Morales traveled by plane to the coca-growing Chimore region of central Bolivia, the cradle of his career in politics.

It was there in the 1980s that Bolivia's first indigenous president made his name as a combative union leader defending farmers who grow coca, which in the Bolivian countryside is used for medicinal and other purposes. It is also the raw material for making cocaine.

He was accompanied by vice-president Alvaro Garcia Linera, who also resigned.

On social media, Bolivians speculated that Mr Morales might leave the country, perhaps going to Argentina, which just elected a center-left government.

AFP

Government & Economy

Former US envoy to UN says top Trump aides tried to subvert him

Merkel's coalition avoids crisis over pensions

Thousands join French march against Islamophobia

US will do 'very best' to keep Turkey in Nato: Trump aide

New Zealand central bank seen cutting rates as economic growth slows

China's Xi arrives in Athens to 'deepen cooperation'

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 07:29 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS beats estimates with 15% profit jump

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported on Monday a forecast-beating 15 per cent...

Nov 11, 2019 07:08 AM
Transport

Qantas pledges to slash emissions as number of environmentally conscious travellers grows

[BENGALURU] Qantas Airways pledged on Monday to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, which it said would...

Nov 11, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Former US envoy to UN says top Trump aides tried to subvert him

[WASHINGTON] Two top advisers to President Donald Trump ignored or undermined him because "they were trying to save...

Nov 11, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Merkel's coalition avoids crisis over pensions

[BERLIN] The German coalition parties on Sunday reached a deal on pension reform, thus avoiding a political crisis...

Nov 11, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Thousands join French march against Islamophobia

[PARIS] Over 10,000 people turned out north of Paris on Sunday for a march against Islamophobia that drew criticism...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly