You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bonuses soar for Australia CEOs as workers struggle for pay

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 2:34 PM

file6zzmzy0obr4z4hqlk3l.jpg
Surging bonus payments has pushed pay for Australia's chief executive officers to a record high at the same time stagnant wage growth prevents the bulk of the country's workers from seeing their incomes rise.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Surging bonus payments has pushed pay for Australia's chief executive officers to a record high at the same time stagnant wage growth prevents the bulk of the country's workers from seeing their incomes rise.

Bonus payments rose 18 per cent last year and have increasingly become a "sure thing" for executives, results from a survey commissioned by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors showed.

The group, whose members collectively manage A$2.2 trillion (S$2.2 trillion) in pension fund assets and own 10 per cent on average of every company listed on the S&P/ASX 200 Index, said it will increase scrutiny of payments and recommend members vote against excessive awards.

Rising rewards at the top of Australian businesses come at a time when the vast majority of workers are struggling. Wage growth hasn't reached 3 per cent for five years and less than half of Australians hold permanent, full-time jobs with leave entitlements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"At a time when public trust in business is at a low ebb and wages growth is weak, board decisions to pay large bonuses just for hitting budget targets rather than exceptional performance are especially tone-deaf," ACSI CEO Louise Davidson said. "This may be a sign that boards have lost sight of the link between a company's social license and the expectations of communities and investors."

Mr Davidson said ACSI would look closely at bonuses when earnings season gets underway early next month. "If they're not transparent and reflective of performance, we will be recommending that our members vote against those remuneration reports."

For once, it's not pay at the big four banks that's in focus, with none of the major retail banks' CEOs featuring in the top 10 overall pay list for the first time in the survey's 17-year history.

The highest paid CEO in Australia - when reported pay was adjusted to include value of equity that vested that year - was Don Meij of Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd with A$36.8 million.

The figure compared to his reported pay of just A$4.7 million, ACSI said.

Peter and Steven Lowy of Westfield Corp came in second on A$25.9 million.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Auditor-General gives clean report on government finances, but finds repeated lapses in contract management

EU, Japan to sign massive trade deal as US puts up barriers

Singapore's precious stones and metals industry to face tighter scrutiny on money laundering risks

Temasek expands US footprint with a wary eye on trade tensions

I accept my new role as opposition lawmaker: former Malaysia PM Najib

'Lava bomb' from Hawaii volcano injures 23 on boat

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

temasek_bloomberg.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek expands US footprint with a wary eye on trade tensions

Jul 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ST Engineering, NeraTel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening