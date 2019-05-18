You are here

Boris Johnson clear favourite among UK Conservative members to succeed PM May: poll

Sat, May 18, 2019 - 6:56 AM

Boris Johnson, a prominent leader of the Brexit campaign and former foreign minister, is the top choice among members of Britain's ruling Conservative Party to replace Theresa May as prime minister, according to a poll published on Friday.
Mr Johnson is the first choice among 39 per cent of party members, followed by former Brexit minister Dominic Raab in second place on 13 per cent, according to the survey by YouGov for The Times newspaper.

Mrs May has said she will agree a timetable for the election of her successor after she puts her Brexit deal to a parliamentary vote in the week of June 3.

Conservative Party members are due to have the final say on who the next leader will be after the wide field of anticipated candidates is whittled down to just two names.

