You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Boris Johnson to unveil new infrastructure plan

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

ym-boris-290620.jpg
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a plan this week to get Britain "moving again" after the coronavirus lockdown, when the government will set out measures to boost infrastructure construction, interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson will launch a plan this week to get Britain "moving again" after the coronavirus lockdown, when the government will set out measures to boost infrastructure construction, interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday.

Mr Johnson will make a speech on Tuesday to set out plans to fast-track building projects such as hospitals, schools, housing, and road and rail infrastructure, part of efforts to try to stem a fall in support for his government.

The British leader has been criticised for his response to the coronavirus crisis, with opposition parties and some scientists saying the government was too slow to bring in a lockdown, too slow to carry out widespread testing and not clear in its messaging. But Mr Johnson, who won a large majority at last year's election, hopes to revive his fortunes by returning to his pledges to "level up" Britain by focusing spending on traditional Labour-supporting areas that backed his Conservative Party.

"It's an important plan . . . we want to get Britain moving again," Ms Patel told Sky News. "We are building now very much a road to recovery, a roadmap, focusing on infrastructure right now . . . focused on roads, broadband, the type of things that effectively help to create jobs but also provide services and economic growth and opportunity around the country."

SEE ALSO

Huawei controversy opens field for 5G challengers worldwide

Despite the likely questions over the bill for such works, Mr Johnson repeated that his government would not return to the austerity policies seen under Conservative former prime minister, David Cameron. He told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that he was going to act fast "to build our way back to health".

According to pollster Opinium, more of the public favour opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer as prime minister over Mr Johnson, although the Conservatives still hold a lead in terms of voting intention.

Some scientists fear that Britain is on course for a second wave of coronavirus, not helped by some people holding parties and large gatherings after Mr Johnson announced a further easing of England's lockdown in early July, when pubs and restaurants can reopen.

"My concerns with the UK government are sometimes less with the substance . . . I'm more concerned that the messaging . . . seems much more that it's all over and you can go back to doing everything as you did before," Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, told Sky News. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Private leaders in the public space: More business voices needed in politics

13 tourism draws, including casinos, can reopen from Wednesday

Keep focus on key issues in PAP manifesto: DPM Heng

PAP candidate Tan See Leng built his whole career in the private sector

WP proposes SME bank, redundancy insurance in election manifesto; unveils final four candidates

Lee Hsien Yang dismisses remarks about using politics for 'personal problems'

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 28, 2020 09:20 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAEC evaluates sustainability of Thai line maintenance JV with Nokscoot Airlines

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) has said that it is evaluating the sustainability of its Thai-based line maintenance...

Jun 28, 2020 08:49 PM
Companies & Markets

A-Reit's rent waivers to tenants in Singapore YTD amounts to less than S$20m

ASCENDAS Reit (A-Reit) estimates that rent waivers provided to its tenants in Singapore year to date amount to less...

Jun 28, 2020 06:09 PM
Government & Economy

WP proposes SME bank, redundancy insurance in its manifesto

WORKERS’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh warned that there is a “real risk” of a wipe-out of elected...

Jun 28, 2020 05:31 PM
Government & Economy

WP unveils fourth and final slate of candidates, with one new face

HELPING the vulnerable and fostering healthy debate are some of the key priorities of the Workers’ Party’s (WP)...

Jun 28, 2020 05:03 PM
Government & Economy

STB announces gradual reopening of tourism establishments from July

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Sunday that tourism businesses in Singapore will be permitted to resume...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.