You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil airlifts emergency oxygen into pandemic-struck state, vaccine drive lags

Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 8:48 AM

nz_truckoxygen_160139.jpg
Brazil's Air Force flew emergency oxygen supplies on Friday to the jungle state of Amazonas devastated by a resurgent pandemic and the government scrambled to organise nationwide vaccinations while President Jair Bolsonaro said he "should be at the beach".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANAUS/BRASILIA] Brazil's Air Force flew emergency oxygen supplies on Friday to the jungle state of Amazonas devastated by a resurgent pandemic and the government scrambled to organise nationwide vaccinations while President Jair Bolsonaro said he "should be at the beach".

Doctors in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

Four rules that should guide Bidenomics

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands to host Singapore summit: sources

No need to introduce TraceTogether-only check-ins yet, retailers told

Biden's giant aid plan to be opening salvo in legislative battle

What America has lost

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 16, 2021 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other...

Jan 16, 2021 08:04 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar finishes week stronger as US data hurts risk appetite

[NEW YORK] The US dollar rose across the board to hit a four-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday, as...

Jan 16, 2021 07:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold falls 1% as US dollar accelerates rally

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Friday and the metal was heading for a second straight weekly...

Jan 16, 2021 06:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil drops over 2% on China lockdowns, US stimulus concerns

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell more than 2 per cent on Friday, with both contracts posting a loss on the week as...

Jan 16, 2021 06:22 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end four weeks of gains on lockdown, vaccine worries

[BENGALURU] European stocks snapped four weeks of gains on Friday, as the prospect of tighter lockdowns, slow...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Lian Beng-led consortium buys BreadTalk building in S$118 million sale and leaseback

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for