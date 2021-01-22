Brazil awaiting two million vaccine doses from India

Get our introductory offer at only
[BRAZIL] The Brazilian government said Thursday that a shipment of two million doses of the British AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine was finally set to arrive in the country from India.
The delivery Friday would be a much-needed boost to Brazil's vaccination program.
"The two...
