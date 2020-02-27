You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil confirms Latin America's first coronavirus case

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 6:46 AM

nz_luiz_270228.jpg
The 61-year-old patient returned on February 21 from the Lombardy region of Italy, the epicentre of an outbreak in the European country, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said.
PHOTO: AFP PHOTO/AGENCIA BRASIL/JOSE CRUZ

[SAO PAULO] Sao Paulo's stock exchange plummeted seven per cent on Wednesday over fears of the coronavirus after a local resident became the first such case recorded in Latin America.

The 61-year-old patient returned on February 21 from the Lombardy region of Italy, the epicentre of an outbreak in the European country, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said.

Mr Mandetta said authorities were trying to identify people that had been in contact with the patient as well as his family members.

The man had visited a doctor complaining of flu symptoms. He has been placed in home isolation but is said to be "fine."

Sao Paulo is Brazil's largest city with 12 million inhabitants.

SEE ALSO

Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread

The stock exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the annual Carnival, while stocks around the world were tumbling.

Brazil's real dropped to a historic low of 4.421 to the dollar.

Another 20 cases are under investigation, said health ministry official Wanderson Kleber de Oliveira.

Twelve of those had traveled to Italy while one was in China, the origin of the outbreak.

Before confirming the case, Mr Mandetta had spoken to CBN radio station downplaying the virus as a simple "flu."

"We need to stay calm. It's a flu and we'll overcome it," he said.

However, he added that it was a virus that appeared in a northern hemisphere winter and there was no way to predict how it would react to a southern hemisphere summer.

"It could be better, or worse," he said.

Coronavirus has killed over 2,700 people and infected more than 80,000, the vast majority in China.

AFP

Government & Economy

Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread

US farmers cautious on income, investment: survey

Money FM podcast: Heng Chee How's response to the Budget 2020 manpower initiatives

NTUC to match PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement

No plans to waive foreign worker levy: Josephine Teo

Hong Kong flags record budget deficit as virus, protests cripple economy

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread

[ROME] Coronavirus cases spread in Europe and beyond on Wednesday, with Latin America confirming its first patient...

Feb 27, 2020 06:44 AM
Transport

Air New Zealand warns of virus impact as profits dive

[WELLINGTON] Air New Zealand announced a 34 per cent fall in interim net profit on Thursday and warned the novel...

Feb 27, 2020 06:42 AM
Technology

Microsoft expects financial hit from coronavirus spread

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Wednesday lowered its revenue estimates for the current quarter, saying it will feel...

Feb 27, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

US farmers cautious on income, investment: survey

[WASHINGTON] A majority of US farmers and ranchers expect flat or lower profits and declining investment in 2020...

Feb 27, 2020 06:37 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends choppy session lower; Nasdaq gains

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday, stabilising somewhat after a two-session rout amid...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly