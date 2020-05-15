You are here

Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record as Bolsonaro pressures CEOs

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 8:43 AM

AB_bolsonaro_150520.jpg
Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as President Jair Bolsonaro urged business leaders to push for lifting lockdown orders in financial center Sao Paulo to help the economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BRASILIA] Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as President Jair Bolsonaro urged business leaders to push for lifting lockdown orders in financial center Sao Paulo to help the economy.

Brazil is the hardest hit country in Latin America...

