You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil cuts interest rates to new record low

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 7:01 AM

nz_brazil_311037.jpg
Brazil's central bank cut its interest rates to a new historic low for the third month running on Wednesday as Latin America's biggest economy struggles to grow.
PHOTO: GIAMSO

[BRASÍLIA] Brazil's central bank cut its interest rates to a new historic low for the third month running on Wednesday as Latin America's biggest economy struggles to grow.

The bank cut its main rate from 5.5 to 5.0 per cent and said another such drop could be on the way.

The cut was unanimously adopted by the bank's monetary policy committee (COPOM) which said it had taken into account the slowing of the global economy and pro-market reforms in the country.

It predicted an "additional adjustment of equal magnitude" in December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank made 12 consecutive cuts from October 2016 to March 2018, slashing the rate from 14.25 percent to 6.5, where it remained until July when it was cut again to 6.0.

SEE ALSO

Bank Indonesia chief sees low-rate environment lasting a long time

Another drop to 5.55 in September was followed by a tiny adjustment to 5.5 last month.

The latest cut was made possible by a pension reform approved by Congress earlier this month that will allow Brazil to save 800 billion reais (S$272.2 billion) over the next decade.

Even so, the rate cuts have so far failed to stimulate the economy.

AFP

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 07:08 AM
Consumer

New York bans foie gras on animal cruelty grounds

[NEW YORK] New York can stake a claim to being the culinary capital of the world, but one famous dish is about to be...

Oct 31, 2019 07:05 AM
Transport

PSA Peugeot board approves merger with Fiat Chrysler: source

[WASHINGTON] The board of Peugeot maker Groupe PSA on Wednesday approved a merger with Italian-US carmaker Fiat...

Oct 31, 2019 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Impeachment investigators ask Bolton to testify: US media

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton has been asked to testify in the...

Oct 31, 2019 06:59 AM
Technology

Apple beats profit forecasts amid growth in services, wearables

[NEW YORK] Apple on Wednesday reported strong-than-expected profits for the past quarter, fueled by growth in...

Oct 31, 2019 06:57 AM
Technology

Twitter to ban political ads worldwide on its platform

[WASHINGTON] Twitter said on Wednesday it would stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly