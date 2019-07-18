You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil government to announce economic stimulus package this week

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 6:21 AM

[BRASILIA] Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that his administration will announce an economic stimulus package this week to revive flagging growth, confirming earlier media reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, newspaper Valor Economico reported Economy Minister Paulo Guedes as saying the government will free up 63 billion reais (S$22.7 billion), comprising 42 billion reais from the 'FGTS' workers' guarantee funds and 21 billion reais from a workers' social contribution fund.

"It is an injection, a small capital injection into the economy, right? And it is welcomed because the economy, according to experts, is starting to show positive signs, especially the ones coming from lawmakers," Mr Bolsonaro said during a summit of Mercosur nations in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Mr Bolsonaro's comments come days after the lower house of Congress approved the basic text of a landmark pension reform bill, seen as a critical step to restoring health to public finances and boosting investor, consumer and business confidence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 63 billion reais package Mr Guedes flagged is much higher than previously touted. In late May, the government was looking at freeing up resources of around 20 billion reais from the FGTS funds, sources told Reuters.

The Economy Ministry did not comment on the minister's remarks to Valor Economico, saying there are no announcements scheduled.

The government last week halved its 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.8 per cent from 1.6 per cent, in line with the central bank's and broad market consensus outlook.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US removing Turkey from F-35 program after its Russian missile defense purchase

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

New framework for data protection officers and certifications for international data flows

JTC, NTU to start advanced manufacturing training programme for undergrads

Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

BT_20190718_LJROBOT18_3838354.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

Jul 18, 2019
Funding

Business-travel platform raises US$3m in pre-Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly