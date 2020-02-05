You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil to evacuate citizens stuck in Wuhan

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 7:01 AM

rk_BP-JairBolsonaro_050220.jpg
President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week that "diplomatic, budgetary and legal obstacles" prevented his government from evacuating the roughly 40 Brazilians stuck in the city at the heart of the outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[RIO DE JANEIRO] In a change of course, Brazil will send two planes to evacuate its citizens stranded in Wuhan, China by the deadly new coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Tuesday.

President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week that "diplomatic, budgetary and legal obstacles" prevented his government from evacuating the roughly 40 Brazilians stuck in the city at the heart of the outbreak.

Even as the United States, France, Germany, Japan and other countries repatriated their citizens, the far-right leader insisted Brazil would first have to pass a law providing for those involved to be quarantined, among other measures.

But his government has now decided to bring them home, after all: it will dispatch two presidential planes Wednesday to fetch them, the defense and foreign ministers told a news conference.

The evacuees are expected to return Saturday, and will be placed in quarantine for 18 days at a military base about 80km from Brasilia, said Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand loggers, US food exporters suffer from China's virus clampdown

Some of the Brazilians stuck in Wuhan had not been shy in broadcasting their frustration.

On Friday, professional footballer Millene Fernandes made an emotional appeal to her government to bring her home.

"I'm extremely worried. I haven't left the house in days. I want to leave China, for my own health... and I hope the Brazilian government can help me," she said in a video message sent to AFP by her spokesman.

She later managed to leave on a flight to Portugal, along with her Portuguese agent.

Sunday, a group of Brazilians posted a YouTube video demanding the government evacuate them.

The same day, the government said it would bring home all Brazilians who "express a wish to return to Brazil" - but only after Congress passed a law on the matter, which it has yet to do.

Brazil has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far. Authorities said on Tuesday they were investigating 13 suspected cases.

The Brazilian health ministry has been giving daily updates on the virus, which has killed 425 people, mostly in and around Wuhan.

AFP

Government & Economy

Lesotho first lady charged with 'murder' over killing of PM's ex-wife

Italy sees fashion sales hit due to China virus, Pandora warns of business freeze

London's financial district sees few signs of Brexodus

New Zealand loggers, US food exporters suffer from China's virus clampdown

China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 65 new deaths on Feb 4

Federal Reserve permanently bars Goldman banker over 1MDB

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 07:07 AM
Transport

Iconoclastic Musk basks as Tesla shares soar

[NEW YORK] Elon Musk is some way away from his goal of sending millions of people to Mars, but Tesla's shares are...

Feb 5, 2020 07:03 AM
Consumer

Macy's closing 125 stores, cutting 2,000 jobs

[WASHINGTON] Iconic American department store chain Macy's will shutter 125 stores and slash 2,000 jobs over the...

Feb 5, 2020 07:00 AM
Technology

Huawei promises 'Made in Europe' 5G for EU

[BRUSSELS] Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Tuesday it would set up manufacturing hubs in Europe, as it tries to...

Feb 5, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Lesotho first lady charged with 'murder' over killing of PM's ex-wife

[MASERU, Lesotho] Lesotho police on Tuesday charged first lady Maesaiah Thabane with murder for her alleged links to...

Feb 5, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Italy sees fashion sales hit due to China virus, Pandora warns of business freeze

[MILAN] Italy's fashion industry expects revenues to fall 1.8 per cent in the first half of 2020 due as the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly